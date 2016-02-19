FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG subsidiary can arbitrate disputes with California employers - N.Y. court
February 19, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

AIG subsidiary can arbitrate disputes with California employers - N.Y. court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

Three disputes related to workers’ compensation insurance between an American International Group Inc subsidiary and three California-based employers should go to arbitration, the New York State Court of Appeals unanimously ruled on Thursday.

Reversing a lower state appeals court decision, New York’s highest court held that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to the workers’ compensation payment agreements that New York-based AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh signed with Monarch Consulting Inc, Priority Business Services Inc and One Source Staffing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QorSLj

