AIG subsidiary can arbitrate disputes with California employers - N.Y. court

By Robert Iafolla

Three disputes related to workers’ compensation insurance between an American International Group Inc subsidiary and three California-based employers should go to arbitration, the New York State Court of Appeals unanimously ruled on Thursday.

Reversing a lower state appeals court decision, New York’s highest court held that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to the workers’ compensation payment agreements that New York-based AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh signed with Monarch Consulting Inc, Priority Business Services Inc and One Source Staffing.

