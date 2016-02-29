Shipping company's dispute with union fit for arbitration - D.C. Circuit

By Robert Iafolla

Arbitration is the proper forum for adjudicating a labor dispute between a Long Island shipping company and a union that boils down to when their collective bargaining agreement expired, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Liberty Maritime Corp’s argument that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider a lawsuit to compel arbitration filed by Maritime Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA). The union represented supervisory personnel on Liberty’s bulk-carrier ships.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21vzIaY