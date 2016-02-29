FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shipping company's dispute with union fit for arbitration - D.C. Circuit
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 29, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Shipping company's dispute with union fit for arbitration - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

Arbitration is the proper forum for adjudicating a labor dispute between a Long Island shipping company and a union that boils down to when their collective bargaining agreement expired, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Liberty Maritime Corp’s argument that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider a lawsuit to compel arbitration filed by Maritime Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA). The union represented supervisory personnel on Liberty’s bulk-carrier ships.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21vzIaY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.