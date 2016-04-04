Arbitrator cannot require future arbitration without consent - 3rd Circuit

Although a federal appeals court on Friday approved most of an arbitrator’s award that set employment terms for union workers at a New Jersey nursing home, it rejected a provision that would allow the union to bring future disputes to binding arbitration.

In a case of first impression for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a three-judge panel unanimously held that an arbitrator cannot impose a requirement to arbitrate future issues with a “second-generation” arbitration provision without mutual consent.

