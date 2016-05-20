FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit emphasizes limits of judicial review of labor arbitration
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit emphasizes limits of judicial review of labor arbitration

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated an arbitration panel’s order that stopped a Utah construction company from terminating its labor agreement with a carpenters union, highlighting the limitations on judicial review of labor arbitration decisions.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge’s ruling that had vacated the decision. The judge should not have questioned the quality of the arbitrators’ interpretation of the labor contract, because he could only inquire if they had interpreted the contract at all, the panel said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W61fMQ

