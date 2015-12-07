FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court will mull requirements for attorneys' fees under Title VII
December 7, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court will mull requirements for attorneys' fees under Title VII

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission should pay $4.7 million in attorneys’ fees to lawyers who successfully defended a trucking company against the agency’s putative sex discrimination class action.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2014 said the district court improperly awarded attorneys’ fees because many of the claims against CRST Van Expedited Inc were resolved before a ruling on the merits. The company was represented by Jenner & Block and Simmons Perrine Moyer & Bergman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1m6EJ7e

