LexisNexis liable for error in employee criminal background check - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court has upheld a jury verdict against a LexisNexis unit for reporting false information on an employee criminal background check, but reversed the jury’s $150,000 punitive damage award.

In a unanimous ruling on Tuesday in a case it called a “close call,” a three-judge panel of 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that LexisNexis Screening Solutions Inc, represented by Seyfarth Shaw, negligently prepared David Alan Smith’s background report. But, the panel said LexisNexis’ conduct was a “far cry” from the willful violation of the federal law regulating background checks needed to trigger punitive damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ccsc1L