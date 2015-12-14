FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snack maker improperly called an end to union negotiations - D.C. Circuit
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Snack maker improperly called an end to union negotiations - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

An Ohio snack maker prematurely declared that its negotiations with a union had reached the impasse necessary to unilaterally reduce its workers’ healthcare benefits, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

In what it called a “close case,” a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that Mikesell’s Potato Chip Co did not meet the bar for pronouncing a deadlock.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NsaEG6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.