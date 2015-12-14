Snack maker improperly called an end to union negotiations - D.C. Circuit

Dec 14 -

An Ohio snack maker prematurely declared that its negotiations with a union had reached the impasse necessary to unilaterally reduce its workers’ healthcare benefits, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

In what it called a “close case,” a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that Mikesell’s Potato Chip Co did not meet the bar for pronouncing a deadlock.

