Social Security appeals board must consider new evidence - 11th Circuit
December 2, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Social Security appeals board must consider new evidence - 11th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 2 -

The Social Security Administration Appeals Council should have considered a psychological evaluation of an Alabama man who was denied disability benefits, even though it was conducted after his original bid for benefits was turned down, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

In a case of first impression, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted a standard for reviewing an Appeals Council refusal to consider additional evidence that turns on whether the information is “new, material and chronologically relevant.” The 7th, 8th and 10th Circuits use the same standard.

