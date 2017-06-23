A retired National Football League player is entitled to
enhanced disability benefits from the league’s retirement plan
for the brain injuries he suffered during his career, a federal
appeals court ruled on Friday.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals held that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Retirement
Plan abused its discretion by denying former linebacker Jesse
Solomon, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and four other
teams, additional benefits without considering evidence of his
injuries related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the
degenerative brain condition known as CTE.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2sAn8ux