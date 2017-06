A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a Florida lawyer’s challenge to the fees he was awarded for winning cases for clients who sought disability benefits from the Social Security Administration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that attorneys' fees in such cases are capped at 25 percent, rejecting lawyer Richard Culbertson's argument that they are not.

