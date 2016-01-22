FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trial court gets third look at retiree benefits case - 6th Circuit
#Westlaw News
January 22, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Trial court gets third look at retiree benefits case - 6th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 22 -

A federal district judge must again consider a long-running dispute over a West Virginia chemical company’s move to force retirees to pay for their healthcare benefits or lose them, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to Judge Gregory Frost in Columbus, Ohio, to determine whether M&G Polymers could change retiree benefits that had been collectively bargained for by taking away the former employees’ lifetime contribution-free healthcare benefits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pa7bjK

