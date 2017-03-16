Trump calls for $2.5 billion cut to Labor Department, reducing funding by 21 percent

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed a 21 percent cut to the U.S. Labor Department’s budget, signaling a willingness to slash investments on job training and worker protection.

The administration requested a $2.5 billion cut from the Labor Department’s current funding, but it only specified about $500 million in reductions, including more than $400 million by eliminating a program that helps low-income seniors find work.

