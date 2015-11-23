Worker differences upend wage and hour class action against Arkansas vets' agency

The Arkansas Supreme Court torpedoed a wage and hour class action against the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, holding that issues about unpaid meal time common to the workers failed to outweigh individual considerations.

In its 4-3 decision, the high court reversed a lower court ruling that certified a class of about 150 workers. Each of those workers held one of more than 20 different positions with the department, from cook to security officer, administrative assistant to maintenance technician, the court noted.

