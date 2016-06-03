8th Circuit backs employee class-action waivers, but tosses arbitration agreement

A federal appeals court on Thursday reversed the National Labor Relations Board’s holding that a Missouri cellphone dealer violated federal labor law by requiring workers to sign class-action waivers in their arbitration agreements.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the NLRB’s position that agreements barring workers from participating in class actions contravene their right to act collectively, which is protected by the National Labor Relations Act, saying they were bound by circuit precedent.

