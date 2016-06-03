FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit backs employee class-action waivers, but tosses arbitration agreement
June 3, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

8th Circuit backs employee class-action waivers, but tosses arbitration agreement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday reversed the National Labor Relations Board’s holding that a Missouri cellphone dealer violated federal labor law by requiring workers to sign class-action waivers in their arbitration agreements.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the NLRB’s position that agreements barring workers from participating in class actions contravene their right to act collectively, which is protected by the National Labor Relations Act, saying they were bound by circuit precedent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wz7xoL

