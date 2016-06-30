FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Worker safety claims against Goodyear belong in French courts - 6th Circuit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 30, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Worker safety claims against Goodyear belong in French courts - 6th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co of failing to protect French employees from hazardous chemicals used in tire manufacturing should be heard in France, even though it does not have class actions for work-related claims, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2015 decision dismissing the U.S. lawsuit saying the case belongs in France, in part because the plaintiffs live in France, worked for a French subsidiary of Goodyear in a French factory and suffered their injuries in France.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29hzduq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.