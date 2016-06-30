Worker safety claims against Goodyear belong in French courts - 6th Circuit

A proposed class action accusing Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co of failing to protect French employees from hazardous chemicals used in tire manufacturing should be heard in France, even though it does not have class actions for work-related claims, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2015 decision dismissing the U.S. lawsuit saying the case belongs in France, in part because the plaintiffs live in France, worked for a French subsidiary of Goodyear in a French factory and suffered their injuries in France.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29hzduq