Settlement failed on differences between class and collective actions - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a settlement agreement to resolve a wage-and-hour lawsuit against an Atlanta, Georgia staffing agency finding that the deal did not account for a key difference between Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions and Rule 23 class actions.

U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois said the agreement to settle all the claims in the lawsuit treated the proposed members of the FLSA collective as if they were governed by the same opt-out rules as Rule 23 classes by saying they would lose their rights to bring their own FLSA claims if they did not respond to the settlement notice.

