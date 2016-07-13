FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Settlement failed on differences between class and collective actions - judge
July 13, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Settlement failed on differences between class and collective actions - judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a settlement agreement to resolve a wage-and-hour lawsuit against an Atlanta, Georgia staffing agency finding that the deal did not account for a key difference between Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions and Rule 23 class actions.

U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois said the agreement to settle all the claims in the lawsuit treated the proposed members of the FLSA collective as if they were governed by the same opt-out rules as Rule 23 classes by saying they would lose their rights to bring their own FLSA claims if they did not respond to the settlement notice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29NwXg3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
