Federal judge decertifies FLSA collective suing HP for unpaid overtime

A group of about 130 current and former Hewlett-Packard Co employees had jobs that were too varied to let them sue the company as a collective under federal wage-and-hour laws for unpaid overtime, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California decertified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action, finding that a single trial for all plaintiffs would be unmanageable, inefficient and prioritize the claims of some plaintiffs above others.

