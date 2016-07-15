FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge decertifies FLSA collective suing HP for unpaid overtime
July 15, 2016

Federal judge decertifies FLSA collective suing HP for unpaid overtime

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A group of about 130 current and former Hewlett-Packard Co employees had jobs that were too varied to let them sue the company as a collective under federal wage-and-hour laws for unpaid overtime, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California decertified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action, finding that a single trial for all plaintiffs would be unmanageable, inefficient and prioritize the claims of some plaintiffs above others.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Jl2is

