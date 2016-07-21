FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federal judge presses Walgreens on why FLSA settlement should be secret
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Federal judge presses Walgreens on why FLSA settlement should be secret

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday complicated Walgreen Co's bid to keep secret an agreement to settle former workers' federal wage-and-hour claims, asking the company to address contrary authority on whether such deals can be kept under wraps.

The agreement would resolve one of 36 lawsuits filed by more than 540 plaintiffs who accuse the Illinois-based pharmacy chain of not paying the overtime they were due. The flood of lawsuits followed an Arkansas federal court's 2014 order decertifying a 1,700-member collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act that allowed plaintiffs to bring claims against the company in their home jurisdictions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29XMtVS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.