Federal judge presses Walgreens on why FLSA settlement should be secret

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday complicated Walgreen Co's bid to keep secret an agreement to settle former workers' federal wage-and-hour claims, asking the company to address contrary authority on whether such deals can be kept under wraps.

The agreement would resolve one of 36 lawsuits filed by more than 540 plaintiffs who accuse the Illinois-based pharmacy chain of not paying the overtime they were due. The flood of lawsuits followed an Arkansas federal court's 2014 order decertifying a 1,700-member collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act that allowed plaintiffs to bring claims against the company in their home jurisdictions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29XMtVS