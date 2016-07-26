FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Au pairs ask federal court to certify FLSA collective
July 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Au pairs ask federal court to certify FLSA collective

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Au pairs asked a federal court on Monday to let them collectively sue sponsor companies, arguing that the companies implemented identical policies that led to violations of federal wage-and-hour laws.

The au pairs' motion for certification of a Fair Labor Standards Act collective applies to just one of a host of charges against 15 companies permitted by the federal government to connect au pairs with families in the United States under the J-1 Visa program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2atM53C

