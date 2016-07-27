FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Qualcomm to pay $19.5 mln to settle gender discrimination class action
July 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Qualcomm to pay $19.5 mln to settle gender discrimination class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay $19.5 million to settle a proposed gender bias class action accusing the San Diego-based chip manufacturer of failing to give 3,300 female employees the same pay and promotion opportunities as their male colleagues.

The settlement deal also includes changes to Qualcomm's policies to eliminate gender disparities for women working in positions involving science, technology, engineering and math, the plaintiffs' law firm Sanford Heisler announced on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2awnuLQ

