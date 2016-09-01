FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge rejects Wal-Mart's bid to block trial in wage class action
September 1, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Federal judge rejects Wal-Mart's bid to block trial in wage class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rebuffed Wal-Mart Stores Inc's attempts to derail a trial scheduled to kick off in October to determine damages the retail giant owes to a class of its truck drivers in California who were not paid minimum wage.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco on Tuesday rejected Wal-Mart's bid to decertify the class of drivers, approving the plaintiffs' plan to use a combination of hard data and representative sampling to prove damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ct2ffh

