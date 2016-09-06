2nd Circuit upholds class-action waiver, but hints at path for reversal

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the position of the National Relations Labor Board that federal labor law prohibits class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements, but hinted that it may rule the other way on en banc review.

In a nonprecedential per curiam order, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that it was bound by its 2013 decision finding that class-action waivers are enforceable in another case involving a worker's claims for unpaid wages, even though that holding came in a brief footnote.

