a year ago
Employer seeks Supreme Court review of class-action waiver in overtime case
#Westlaw News
September 7, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Employer seeks Supreme Court review of class-action waiver in overtime case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Wisconsin healthcare software company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether federal labor law prohibits class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements.

Epic Systems Corp, in its petition for certiorari filed on Friday, highlighted the deep circuit split on the issue that has emerged since the National Labor Relations Board first ruled in 2012 that class-action waivers in employment contracts violate federal labor law. Epic is represented by Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal, a former acting U.S. solicitor general.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bSAR4n

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
