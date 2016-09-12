FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NLRB asks high court to prohibit class-action waivers for employees
September 12, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

NLRB asks high court to prohibit class-action waivers for employees

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the enforceability of class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements, in the third petition for certiorari filed in the span of a week on the issue.

The NLRB, in a petition filed Friday by the solicitor general's office, is challenging a ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld arbitration agreements signed by Murphy Oil USA Inc employees giving up their right to bring or join class actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cEeiD4

