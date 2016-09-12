NLRB asks high court to prohibit class-action waivers for employees

The National Labor Relations Board has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the enforceability of class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements, in the third petition for certiorari filed in the span of a week on the issue.

The NLRB, in a petition filed Friday by the solicitor general's office, is challenging a ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld arbitration agreements signed by Murphy Oil USA Inc employees giving up their right to bring or join class actions.

