9 months ago
Murphy Oil backs NLRB request for SCOTUS review of class waivers
November 18, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

Murphy Oil backs NLRB request for SCOTUS review of class waivers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Murphy Oil USA Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the enforceability of class-action waivers in workers' arbitration agreements, agreeing with the National Labor Relations Board that the legal issue is ripe for review.

The company filed its brief last week in response to the National Labor Relations Board's September request for high court review of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision upholding arbitration agreements signed by employees of the Arkansas-based gas station operator, which is represented by Jackson Lewis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eNj8S0

