9 months ago
Staffing firm seeks delay in wage class action pending appeal on waiver
November 30, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 9 months ago

Staffing firm seeks delay in wage class action pending appeal on waiver

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A healthcare staffing firm facing a proposed wage and hour class action filed by a California nurse urged a federal judge on Tuesday to stay proceedings while it appeals a recent decision finding the class-action waiver the nurse signed was unenforceable.

HealthSource Global Staffing Inc, represented by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, said in its motion that it will ask the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals to clarify whether it broadly barred class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements with its August decision that invalidated a similar waiver in a case involving professional services giant Ernst & Young.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2glYYhB

