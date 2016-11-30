Staffing firm seeks delay in wage class action pending appeal on waiver

A healthcare staffing firm facing a proposed wage and hour class action filed by a California nurse urged a federal judge on Tuesday to stay proceedings while it appeals a recent decision finding the class-action waiver the nurse signed was unenforceable.

HealthSource Global Staffing Inc, represented by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, said in its motion that it will ask the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals to clarify whether it broadly barred class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements with its August decision that invalidated a similar waiver in a case involving professional services giant Ernst & Young.

