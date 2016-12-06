FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
9th Circuit to consider class action accusing Costco of detaining workers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 6, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 9 months ago

9th Circuit to consider class action accusing Costco of detaining workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday will hear a bid by former Costco Wholesale Corp workers to revive their wage and hour class action accusing the company of detaining them without pay after clocking out at the end of their shifts.

The workers, represented by Sanford Heisler, are challenging a decision by a federal judge in San Diego that decertified a class of approximately 30,000 people. The judge said the workers were unable to show that all class members were held without compensation, so they did not meet the requirement that questions common to the class predominate over those affecting individual members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g5gpPC

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.