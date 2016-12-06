9th Circuit to consider class action accusing Costco of detaining workers

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday will hear a bid by former Costco Wholesale Corp workers to revive their wage and hour class action accusing the company of detaining them without pay after clocking out at the end of their shifts.

The workers, represented by Sanford Heisler, are challenging a decision by a federal judge in San Diego that decertified a class of approximately 30,000 people. The judge said the workers were unable to show that all class members were held without compensation, so they did not meet the requirement that questions common to the class predominate over those affecting individual members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g5gpPC