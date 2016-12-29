Former manager can sue Michaels Stores despite bankruptcy omission - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Michaels Stores Inc, finding that the plaintiff's failure to include her pending wage claim in her personal bankruptcy did not doom her lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a federal judge in Los Angeles incorrectly applied the U.S. Supreme Court's three-part test for stopping a litigant from taking positions contrary to what they took in earlier proceedings when he tossed Sophia Sadlowski's lawsuit accusing the Texas-based arts-and-crafts chain of not paying store managers the overtime they were owed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ihf8I6