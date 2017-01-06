Supreme Court to consider taking up validity of class-action waivers

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Friday several cases asking it to decide whether companies can force employees to sign away their right to bring class actions as part of their arbitration agreements.

The justices are slated at their conference to discuss four separate petitions for certiorari asking for review of appeals court rulings, with decisions from the 2nd and 5th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals finding that class-action waivers were enforceable and judgments from the 7th and 9th Circuits holding that they violated workers' rights.

