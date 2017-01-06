FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Supreme Court to consider taking up validity of class-action waivers
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Supreme Court to consider taking up validity of class-action waivers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Friday several cases asking it to decide whether companies can force employees to sign away their right to bring class actions as part of their arbitration agreements.

The justices are slated at their conference to discuss four separate petitions for certiorari asking for review of appeals court rulings, with decisions from the 2nd and 5th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals finding that class-action waivers were enforceable and judgments from the 7th and 9th Circuits holding that they violated workers' rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jiu7F1

