7 months ago
Employer credit report disclosures cannot contain liability waivers - 9th Circuit
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Employer credit report disclosures cannot contain liability waivers - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a proposed class action against a Houston-based oilfield service company for using a deficient disclosure statement when it obtained a job applicant's credit report.

In a case of first impression for any federal appeals court, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals held that M-I willfully violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act when it got Sarmad Syed's credit report after he signed a document that both explained how the report could be used and indemnified the company against lawsuits stemming from its use.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jgYUkh

