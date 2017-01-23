Employer credit report disclosures cannot contain liability waivers - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a proposed class action against a Houston-based oilfield service company for using a deficient disclosure statement when it obtained a job applicant's credit report.

In a case of first impression for any federal appeals court, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals held that M-I willfully violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act when it got Sarmad Syed's credit report after he signed a document that both explained how the report could be used and indemnified the company against lawsuits stemming from its use.

