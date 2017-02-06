A federal appeals court on Friday derailed a proposed wage-and-hour class action against logistics and shipping giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by enforcing an arbitration agreement with a class-action waiver.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that had denied C.H. Robinson’s bid to dismiss the class claims under California’s law prohibiting enforcement of "unconscionable" arbitration agreements.

