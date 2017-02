A former MetLife Inc employee filed a proposed class action on Tuesday claiming the Manhattan-based insurance giant failed to pay its long term disability claim specialists more than $50 million for overtime during the past three years.

MetLife had paid those claim specialists overtime, but then reclassified them as exempt from overtime pay in November 2013 without a corresponding change in job duties, Stephanie McKinney said in her lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut.

