McDonald's franchise workers to attempt reboot of wage class action

Workers for McDonald’s franchises in California will ask a federal appeals court to revive their proposed class action seeking to hold McDonald’s Corp liable for wage-and-hour violations because they believed the fast food giant was their employer.

The workers filed a notice of appeal on Friday saying they would challenge rulings by U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco that denied class certification to more than 1,200 current and former workers in January and threw out their individual claims under state labor law in March.

