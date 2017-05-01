Federal judge denies AT&T’s bid to scuttle wage class action

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied AT&T Services Inc’s bid to dismiss a wage-and-hour lawsuit accusing the telecommunications giant of not paying its training specialists overtime as required by state and federal law.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled on Friday that a jury should decide whether the plaintiffs qualified for the Fair Labor Standards Act’s administrative exemption from overtime eligibility, which turns on whether they exercised independent judgment on significant matters. The plaintiffs are represented by Outten & Golden and Posner & Rosen.

