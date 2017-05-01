FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Federal judge denies AT&T’s bid to scuttle wage class action
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 1, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 4 months ago

Federal judge denies AT&T’s bid to scuttle wage class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied AT&T Services Inc’s bid to dismiss a wage-and-hour lawsuit accusing the telecommunications giant of not paying its training specialists overtime as required by state and federal law.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled on Friday that a jury should decide whether the plaintiffs qualified for the Fair Labor Standards Act’s administrative exemption from overtime eligibility, which turns on whether they exercised independent judgment on significant matters. The plaintiffs are represented by Outten & Golden and Posner & Rosen.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qrse9m

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.