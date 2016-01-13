FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Large workplace class action settlements in 2015 rake in all-time high - report
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 13, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Large workplace class action settlements in 2015 rake in all-time high - report

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 13 -

The value of the largest workplace class and collective action settlements reached an all-time high of $2.48 billion in 2015, growing by a third over the previous year’s total, according to a report from law firm Seyfarth Shaw released Tuesday.

The top 10 settlements ranked by dollar amount for class actions brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act totaled $926.5 million, making it the highest grossing litigation category of the five analyzed in the firm’s annual report. Despite leading the pack, the total amount for the top ERISA settlements dipped by nearly 30 percent from the previous year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RCUrVf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.