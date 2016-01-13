Large workplace class action settlements in 2015 rake in all-time high - report

Jan 13 -

The value of the largest workplace class and collective action settlements reached an all-time high of $2.48 billion in 2015, growing by a third over the previous year’s total, according to a report from law firm Seyfarth Shaw released Tuesday.

The top 10 settlements ranked by dollar amount for class actions brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act totaled $926.5 million, making it the highest grossing litigation category of the five analyzed in the firm’s annual report. Despite leading the pack, the total amount for the top ERISA settlements dipped by nearly 30 percent from the previous year.

