6th Circuit rejects bid for stricter standard for FLSA certifications
March 4, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

6th Circuit rejects bid for stricter standard for FLSA certifications

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

The standard for certifying a class in a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action turns on whether the plaintiffs are “similarly situated,” a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit against a cable installer.

A divided three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to apply the stricter predominance requirement for class certifications under Rule 23 in a challenge by a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based UniTek USA, which had argued that its technicians suing for unpaid overtime should never have been certified.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TuSMls

