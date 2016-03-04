6th Circuit rejects bid for stricter standard for FLSA certifications

By Robert Iafolla

The standard for certifying a class in a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action turns on whether the plaintiffs are “similarly situated,” a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit against a cable installer.

A divided three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to apply the stricter predominance requirement for class certifications under Rule 23 in a challenge by a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based UniTek USA, which had argued that its technicians suing for unpaid overtime should never have been certified.

