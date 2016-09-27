FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
5th Circuit to consider class-action waivers outside of arbitration agreements
September 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

5th Circuit to consider class-action waivers outside of arbitration agreements

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether class-action waivers signed by workers are enforceable even when they are not part of arbitration agreements.

At oral argument at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, two companies - Convergys Corp, a call center operator represented by Frost Brown Todd, and LogistiCare Solutions, a medical transport firm represented by Ford Harrison - will challenge National Labor Relations Board rulings that invalidated their stand-alone class-action waivers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d03vnA

