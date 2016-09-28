FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
College football player brings wage class action against NCAA and Pac-12
September 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

College football player brings wage class action against NCAA and Pac-12

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former University of Southern California football player has filed a proposed class action in federal court in San Francisco claiming that college football players are employees who deserve to be paid wages.

Lamar Dawson on Monday sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Pac-12 Conference claiming that they are joint employers of football players at the University of Southern California, University of California Los Angeles, Stanford University and the nine other schools in the conference.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dqQ435

