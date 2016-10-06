FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
5th Circuit sends bank overtime class action to arbitration
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 6, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

5th Circuit sends bank overtime class action to arbitration

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court sent a collective action for overtime claims against a Texas bank to arbitration, ruling that a former bank teller's arbitration agreement should have been addressed at the outset of the litigation.

In a unanimous decision handed down on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Corpus Christi, Texas who held that a bid by the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) to force the claims into arbitration must wait until after the decision as to whether to certify the collective is made.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dGZPbN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.