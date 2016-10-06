5th Circuit sends bank overtime class action to arbitration

A federal appeals court sent a collective action for overtime claims against a Texas bank to arbitration, ruling that a former bank teller's arbitration agreement should have been addressed at the outset of the litigation.

In a unanimous decision handed down on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Corpus Christi, Texas who held that a bid by the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) to force the claims into arbitration must wait until after the decision as to whether to certify the collective is made.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dGZPbN