Yoga students seek approval of $1.65 mln settlement in wage class action

Yoga students have asked a federal judge in San Francisco to approve a $1.65 million settlement to resolve allegations that a national chain of yoga studios violated wage and hour laws with two clean-for-yoga programs.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, the students told U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria-Elena James that the settlement would fairly compensate class members who participated in CorePower Yoga's cleaning programs. One program, which ended in 2015, allowed students to exchange cleaning services for free classes, while the second paid students but required them to spend a large portion of those wages to buy discounted memberships, the students said.

