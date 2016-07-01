FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NLRB rejects cab company challenge to ruling that drivers are employees
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

NLRB rejects cab company challenge to ruling that drivers are employees

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board denied an Arizona taxi companies' challenge to a novel ruling that classified its drivers as employees rather than independent contractors.

In a 2-1 order on Wednesday, the NLRB agreed with a 2015 ruling from Regional Director Cornele Overstreet in Phoenix finding that the drivers are employees of AAA Transportation/Yellow Cab in Tucson due to their lack of control over working conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29xkyKL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
