1st Circuit to weigh on-demand couriers' employment classification

A federal appeals court will consider on Wednesday whether federal law blocks the state of Massachusetts from requiring couriers who make on-demand deliveries to be treated as employees rather than independent contractors.

The oral argument before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will mark the third time the court delves into the dispute over couriers’ employment classification between the state and the Massachusetts Delivery Association, a trade group for on-demand delivery companies that is represented by Littler Mendelson.

