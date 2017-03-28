9th Circuit tosses Phoenix airport cab drivers' class action

A federal appeals court has dismissed a class action filed by cab drivers who work for a company that provides taxi service to the airport in Phoenix, Arizona, finding that they are independent contractors instead of employees entitled to minimum wage.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that AAA Cab Service Inc properly classified the drivers as independent contractors because they are not economically dependent on the company.

