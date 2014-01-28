FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New athletes' labor union courts U.S. college football players
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 28, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

New athletes' labor union courts U.S. college football players

Amanda Becker

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A new labor union is being formed for U.S. college athletes, and football players at Northwestern University in Chicago will announce on Tuesday they plan to join it, said a statement from the College Athletes Players Association (CAPA).

An “overwhelming majority” of Northwestern’s scholarship football players have notified the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that they are seeking representation with CAPA, said the CAPA statement.

CAPA’s founder and president is Ramogi Huma, a former University of California-Los Angeles football player who previously founded the National College Players Association (NCPA) to advocate for college athletes.

The NCPA backed a first-of-its-kind law in California that required colleges in the state who get more than $10 million annually in sports media revenue to pay for athletes’ sports-related medical care, among other student protections.

CAPA’s priorities will be to secure similar coverage for current and former college athletes’ sports-related medical expenses, minimizing the risk of sports-related traumatic brain injury and improving graduation rates, according to the group.

“These athletes generate billions of dollars per year that pay coaches and athletic administrators multimillion-dollar salaries,” said Huma, who will appear in Chicago with the players seeking representation, along with leaders of the United Steelworkers union, for a Tuesday afternoon announcement.

The NLRB is a federal U.S. agency that oversees union representation elections and polices unfair labor practices. (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.