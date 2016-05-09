FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unsigned arbitration pact unenforceable against nurses' union - 4th Circuit
May 9, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

Unsigned arbitration pact unenforceable against nurses' union - 4th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the certification of a union for registered nurses at two West Virginia hospitals in the Community Health Systems network, rejecting as “baseless” the hospitals’ claim that the union had agreed to submit the election results to arbitration.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center had no written agreement to arbitrate with the National Nurses Organizing Committee, and that an oral agreement is unenforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act as well as the National Labor Relations Board’s policies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24Gmerl

