Hospital's confidentiality policies violate labor law, NLRB tells court

The National Labor Relations Board told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that a Phoenix hospital enforced two overly broad employee confidentiality policies that violated federal labor law.

In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the NLRB urged the court to affirm the board's 2015 decision ordering Banner Health Systems to drop its confidentiality policies. Banner Health is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

