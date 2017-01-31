FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican lawmakers move to rescind Obama contractor disclosure rule
January 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 months ago

Republican lawmakers move to rescind Obama contractor disclosure rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Congressional Republicans on Monday kicked off the legislative process to kill the Obama administration’s rule that would force prospective federal contractors to report violations of more than a dozen U.S. labor and employment laws.

Representative Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina who leads the Committee on Education and the Workforce, introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the contractor disclosure rule. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who heads the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, introduced the joint resolution in the Senate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jQOG83

