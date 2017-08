Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to eliminate an Obama administration rule that would require prospective federal contractors to report violations of more than a dozen U.S. labor and employment laws.

On a 236-187 vote, the House endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the contractor disclosure rule.

