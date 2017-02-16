FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republicans pass measure to repeal Obama-era drug-testing rule
February 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

House Republicans pass measure to repeal Obama-era drug-testing rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to eliminate an Obama administration rule on Wednesday that imposes limits on states' authority to drug test applicants for unemployment benefits.

On a 236-189 vote, the House endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the rule that restricts drug testing to applicants who were fired for drug use, as well as those who are seeking jobs involving transportation or firearms, or positions in which testing is legally required.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2llndPX

