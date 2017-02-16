House Republicans pass measure to repeal Obama-era drug-testing rule

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to eliminate an Obama administration rule on Wednesday that imposes limits on states' authority to drug test applicants for unemployment benefits.

On a 236-189 vote, the House endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the rule that restricts drug testing to applicants who were fired for drug use, as well as those who are seeking jobs involving transportation or firearms, or positions in which testing is legally required.

