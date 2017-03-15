Republican senator takes aim at project labor agreements for federal contracts

A Republican senator has introduced legislation to roll back an Obama administration executive order encouraging federal agencies to use project labor agreements, which contractors sign to set wages and other benefits before union workers are hired for federal construction projects.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona said his bill introduced on Tuesday would level the playing field for non-union government contractors and reduce construction costs by making it clear that agencies may not mandate or prohibit PLAs to win contracts.

